Lyulin: Not everyone in Europe supports the current policy of restrictions
Bilateral relations are important for Belarus and Russia, but it is also important for our countries to speak with common goals and objectives at international venues.
The Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Nizhny Novgorod Region of Russia, Evgeny Lyulin, spoke about the main international parliamentary venues today, where the voices of both Belarus and Russia should always be heard.
Evgeny Lyulin, Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of the Nizhny Novgorod Region:
"Despite the fact that they are trying to narrow the venues, we have a huge, broad, serious BRICS platform, for example. And here we are already working, cooperating. I know that there were two major BRICS events, where young parliamentarians participated. There was a meeting in Nizhny Novgorod, where all the countries that are part of the association gathered."
As the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly said, the meeting discussed the development of youth parliamentarism and support for youth: "There is a lot of interesting experience in various countries. And of course, we preach our ideology, our friendship, cooperation, our values. I know that the Belarusian delegation also participated in one of the meetings on the development of parliamentarism."
Evgeny Lyulin also noted that both Russia and Belarus have many bilateral relations with Western countries. "Although there are official prohibitions, despite them, we cooperate. And we know that not everyone in Europe supports the policy of restrictions that exists today. In fact, it seems to me that most people do not support it because they simply suffer from it. They understand that there can be no Europe without Russia together with Belarus," the Chairman of the Legislative Assembly emphasized. "Therefore, we have many topics, of course, including international platforms in order to jointly promote our ideas and our economic interests, among other things."
