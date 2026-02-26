French President Emmanuel Macron intends to deploy French nuclear weapons in Europe. According to Politico, he may announce this on March 2, when presenting the Fifth Republic's new nuclear strategy.

This could involve deploying nuclear-armed Rafale fighter jets in European countries or transferring the warheads to other states. The publication emphasizes that Macron's time to create a nuclear umbrella for Europe is running out. The French presidential election will be held as early as 2027.