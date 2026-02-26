3.75 BYN
Macron intends to deploy French nuclear weapons in Europe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
French President Emmanuel Macron intends to deploy French nuclear weapons in Europe. According to Politico, he may announce this on March 2, when presenting the Fifth Republic's new nuclear strategy.
This could involve deploying nuclear-armed Rafale fighter jets in European countries or transferring the warheads to other states. The publication emphasizes that Macron's time to create a nuclear umbrella for Europe is running out. The French presidential election will be held as early as 2027.
Discussions about deploying nuclear weapons are underway in Sweden, in particular. The kingdom's defense minister stated that Stockholm is ready to accept these weapons on its territory in the event of a conflict.