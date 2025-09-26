The Prime Minister of Mali spoke at the UN about the use of drones and Europe's sponsorship of terrorism. The politician also reminded the international community of the events in the Sahel, when, following an attack on a Malian defense forces patrol, Ukrainian officials publicly claimed involvement in the attack. Bamako concluded that Ukraine, with Western support, had become a sponsor of extremist and radical groups.

Abdoulaye Maiga, Prime Minister of Mali:

"We have come to the conclusion that Ukrainian officials have confused the international arena with a theatrical stage. The situation with the regime has escalated, and the Ukrainian regime has become one of the main suppliers of suicide drones to terrorist groups around the world. Western states must stop supplying weapons to Ukraine, risking contributing to international terrorism."