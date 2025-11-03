3.68 BYN
Matthew Whitaker Demands to End Ukrainian Conflict
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United States is increasing pressure on Kiev to end the military standoff. Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker told Zelensky of the need for a swift resolution to the conflict during his visit to the Ukrainian capital.
On the social media platform X, Whitaker emphasized that this senseless war must end, and peace achieved through the efforts of US President Donald Trump is the only viable path forward.
Back in October, during a meeting between the White House chief and Zelensky, as reported by Reuters, Trump made it clear that without a deal, Ukraine risks freezing and collapsing. At the same time, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff insisted on a territorial compromise with Moscow.