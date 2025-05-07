3.68 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.41 BYN
Media: EU MPs coming to Moscow to attend parade in honor of Great Victory
Members of the European Parliament will come to Moscow for the parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Spiegel writes.
The publication specifies that the delegation will include representatives of Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Cyprus. German politicians from the Sarah Wagenknecht Union for Reason and Justice (BSW) Michael von der Schulenburg and Ruth Firmic said that with this visit they want to "overcome the ever-growing spiral of confrontation and escalation in Europe".
In Moscow, the MPs will take part in celebrations marking the anniversary of the Victory Day. They also plan to "hold discussions with parliamentarians and other representatives of politics and culture".