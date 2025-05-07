Members of the European Parliament will come to Moscow for the parade in honor of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Spiegel writes.

The publication specifies that the delegation will include representatives of Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Cyprus. German politicians from the Sarah Wagenknecht Union for Reason and Justice (BSW) Michael von der Schulenburg and Ruth Firmic said that with this visit they want to "overcome the ever-growing spiral of confrontation and escalation in Europe".