Media: EU wants to appoint its special envoy to Ukraine talks
The EU does not give up hope to be invited at the table of peace talks on Ukraine
The EU does not give up hope to be invited at the table of peace talks on Ukraine.
Bloomberg reports, citing diplomatic sources, that the EU wants, 'cause you never know', to appoint its special envoy to the talks, to which it has not received an invitation.
According to the agency, European leaders intend to discuss this issue at the special summit set to take place in Brussels on March 6. The authors of the publication claim that Kiev has urged Europe to swiftly nominate such representative.