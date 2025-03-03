3.60 BYN
Media: Israel May Resume Military Actions in Gaza in 10 Days
Israeli media has reported that the country may resume military operations in Gaza in ten days.
The Jerusalem Post specifies that this scenario could unfold if the Palestinian group Hamas does not agree to transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, which involves the release of all hostages. According to sources from the publication, negotiations between Israel and Hamas have reached an impasse.