Media: Trump asked Russian president to present Ukraine with something people can agree on

U.S. President Donald Trump told European leaders and Vladimir Zelensky personally that he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin in a "peace memo" on resolving the conflict in Ukraine to propose something "that can be agreed upon" rather than something that will be immediately rejected, the Axios portal quoted a source as saying, RIA Novosti reported.

Putin said on 19 May that Russia was ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine, including a cease-fire.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on May 19, including on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. According to the Russian leader, the conversation lasted more than two hours. Also, the Russian president said that Russia was ready to work with the Ukrainian side on a memorandum on a possible future peace treaty. In turn, Trump said after the conversation that he would not impose new sanctions against Russia because there is a chance to settle the conflict in Ukraine.