Media: Trump bans assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei
Text by:Editorial office news.by
U.S. President Donald Trump has banned Israel from assassinating Iran's supreme ruler Ali Khamenei.
Tel Aviv had informed the U.S. authorities that it could eliminate Ayatollah Khamenei but the U.S. president forced the Israelis to abandon the plan. Allegedly, as long as the Iranians do not kill a single American, an attack on the political top is out of the question. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to comment on this information, saying that today there are too many false reports of conversations that did not take place.