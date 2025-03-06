3.58 BYN
Media: Trump Sees Ukraine as a Pawn That Can Be Sacrificed
The U.S. President adheres to a realist approach in politics and views Ukraine as a pawn that can be sacrificed to avoid armed conflict with Russia. This perspective is outlined by a columnist from The New York Times.
According to the author, for Trump, "what matters most is not money or the country's ideology, but how powerful it is." The American leader allegedly believes that one needs to "dominate the weak and respect the strong," and will do everything possible to avoid confrontation with Moscow.
It is also noted that there is a growing understanding within the current administration of two things: that the liberal world order was possible only due to American military power, and that the residents of the United States no longer wish to foot the bill for others.