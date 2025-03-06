The U.S. President adheres to a realist approach in politics and views Ukraine as a pawn that can be sacrificed to avoid armed conflict with Russia. This perspective is outlined by a columnist from The New York Times.

According to the author, for Trump, "what matters most is not money or the country's ideology, but how powerful it is." The American leader allegedly believes that one needs to "dominate the weak and respect the strong," and will do everything possible to avoid confrontation with Moscow.