Media: US Could Play Key Role in Nord Stream Resumption
Text by:Editorial office news.by
It is possible that the United States will play a key role in the possible resumption of the Nord Stream pipeline, BelTA reports, citing TASS and the Berliner Zeitung.
According to the newspaper, Washington may resume supplying Russian gas to Europe, hoping to expand its control over energy infrastructure in the region. It is noted that closed negotiations are currently underway regarding the possible resumption of Nord Stream.
In turn, the French newspaper Le Monde diplomatique also reported that informal contacts regarding the possible resumption of Nord Stream are being conducted away from international institutions and public scrutiny, calling this "behind-the-scenes diplomacy."