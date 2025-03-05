Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the "Voice" party, has stated that due to the United States' pause in providing intelligence to Kiev, Ukrainian soldiers will be doomed on the battlefield.

Responding to a question during an interview on Times Radio regarding whether the suspension of intelligence support from the US would lead to increased losses among Ukrainian forces, Rudik remarked, "Yes... This is precisely what will happen. That is why I say so many people are now going to be doomed."