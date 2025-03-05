3.59 BYN
3.24 BYN
3.47 BYN
Member of Parliament: Due to the US Pause in Intelligence Sharing, Ukrainian Forces Are Doomed
Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament and leader of the "Voice" party, has stated that due to the United States' pause in providing intelligence to Kiev, Ukrainian soldiers will be doomed on the battlefield.
Responding to a question during an interview on Times Radio regarding whether the suspension of intelligence support from the US would lead to increased losses among Ukrainian forces, Rudik remarked, "Yes... This is precisely what will happen. That is why I say so many people are now going to be doomed."
On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that the US had stopped providing intelligence to Ukraine. Subsequently, Sky News clarified, citing a Ukrainian source, that the US had ceased sharing intelligence with Kyiv entirely, rather than selectively. The Daily Mail also reported that the US had prohibited the UK from sharing American intelligence data with Ukraine. The Pentagon stated that the US Department of Defense was not prepared to comment on reports regarding the cessation of intelligence sharing with Ukraine.