Member States of Organization of Islamic Cooperation Condemn Israel’s Refusal to Cease Fire in Gaza
The member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have announced their intention to work towards suspending Israel's membership in the United Nations. This declaration was made by the foreign ministers of OIC member states following their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, according to BELTA, citing TASS.
“The member states of the OIC will examine whether Israel can remain a member of the UN in light of its repeated violations of the organization’s resolutions and membership conditions. They will also coordinate efforts to suspend the Jewish state's participation in UN activities,” states the final declaration issued by the ministers and published on the organization’s official website.
The document also condemns Israel’s refusal to implement a ceasefire in Gaza. The final statement emphasizes that “the foreign ministers demand an immediate halt to all military operations in Gaza and the complete lifting of the blockade on the sector without preconditions, in order to facilitate the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave.”