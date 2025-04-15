3.66 BYN
Memorial plaques with names of 258 Soviet soldiers unveiled in Austria
Memorial plaques with the names of 258 Soviet soldiers were unveiled in Austria. The ceremony took place in St. Pölten, the capital of the federal state of Lower Austria.
The event was timed to the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the city from the Nazis by the Red Army. It was attended by delegations of the embassies of Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, representatives of the city authorities and public organizations.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Austria Andrei Dapkiunas thanked the people of this country for the memory of the feat of the Red Army. The Ambassador emphasized: this memory remains a necessary foundation, an element of friendly relations between our peoples and the people of Austria.