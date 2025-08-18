3.70 BYN
Merz: "Coalition of the Willing" to Hold Video Conference on Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
On August 19, negotiations between Kiev's allies will continue. As German Chancellor Merz stated, the "coalition of the willing" will hold a video conference. It includes 32 states that are ready to provide Kiev with additional assistance.
After the video conference, a special meeting of the European Council is planned to inform participants about the discussions that took place.
Merz stated that expectations from the meeting in Washington were not just met, but exceeded. British Prime Minister Starmer also spoke approvingly of the negotiations, stating that they managed to agree on "a lot", without giving details.