Merz: "Coalition of the Willing" to Hold Video Conference on Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09041e01-0230-4e06-879f-900a6b81f71d/conversions/7ba03bbb-08e7-4b12-b481-fcf2f8cfcb88-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09041e01-0230-4e06-879f-900a6b81f71d/conversions/7ba03bbb-08e7-4b12-b481-fcf2f8cfcb88-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09041e01-0230-4e06-879f-900a6b81f71d/conversions/7ba03bbb-08e7-4b12-b481-fcf2f8cfcb88-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/09041e01-0230-4e06-879f-900a6b81f71d/conversions/7ba03bbb-08e7-4b12-b481-fcf2f8cfcb88-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On August 19, negotiations between Kiev's allies will continue. As German Chancellor Merz stated, the "coalition of the willing" will hold a video conference. It includes 32 states that are ready to provide Kiev with additional assistance.

After the video conference, a special meeting of the European Council is planned to inform participants about the discussions that took place.