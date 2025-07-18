Merz says that Ukraine is very far from EU membership

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f0b47dc-2451-46e3-94ea-8e9294558621/conversions/15c37936-2aac-41cc-8af9-00b2c858f014-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f0b47dc-2451-46e3-94ea-8e9294558621/conversions/15c37936-2aac-41cc-8af9-00b2c858f014-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f0b47dc-2451-46e3-94ea-8e9294558621/conversions/15c37936-2aac-41cc-8af9-00b2c858f014-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/9f0b47dc-2451-46e3-94ea-8e9294558621/conversions/15c37936-2aac-41cc-8af9-00b2c858f014-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A surprise twist. The German Chancellor said that he does not expect Ukraine to join the European Union anytime soon.

According to Merz, this is a long-term goal that can only be realized after the end of the military conflict. The Chancellor specified that the process will take years.

"For us, the main priority is to do everything to end the conflict," he said during a press conference with Romanian President Nicusor Dan in Berlin. "Then we will discuss the restoration of Ukraine," Merz noted, adding that "this will take several more years." The Chancellor claimed that Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU will occur gradually, but while the country is in a state of conflict, "of course, accession is hardly possible."