The US elections made more noise in Europe than in the United States itself. The Borrell's blooming garden is in panic. The economic, political and Ukrainian initiatives of the American politician are terrifying European officials who are used to living by the principle of "foreigners will help us".

It is not surprising that some old-world rulers are racing to promise hard times to their residents, while others are trying with all their might to appease the new owner.

Trump's imminent and inevitable arrival in the White House has not only made the European Union nervous, but has also driven it into a panic. One after another, the leaders of the Old World are changing their rhetoric not only in relation to the United States, but also to their own future. Daddy Trump has made it clear that he is not Grandpa Biden and is still capable of much.

And if for some this dance has become truly victorious, then for others it is a messenger of the end on the grave of a European garden left without American fertilizers.

Scott Ritter, military journalist (USA):

"There is a split in the European Union. It needs the United States for insurance and support. The United States has become those parents who support irresponsible adult children, paying their bills, car loans, apartments and everything else. Trump came, and he is the same parent who says that he is not going to do this anymore. America has financed the EU and NATO for too long." And here we must be honest: the Americans have done everything and even more to make the European economies relax and lag behind the US in innovation, investment and productivity.

But the adoption of the imposed course of breaking away from Russian energy resources and sanctions were outright financial suicide. Europe voluntarily put on a suicide belt, which Trump can detonate at any moment with his new economic policy.

"The most important point, of course, is the threat of tariffs that Trump made during the election campaign," noted Martin Werding, a member of the Council of Economic Experts of Germany. "There are impact analyses based on models that clearly indicate that this will further worsen Germany's economic growth prospects. At the same time, of course, there are risks for the global economy."

But while Germany is panicking that Trump will finish off the already half-dead economy, Paris is grabbing the reins of power.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France:

"The world consists of herbivores and carnivores. If we decide to remain herbivores, the carnivores will win. And we will become a market for them. I think it would be nice to become, at least, omnivores. I don't want to be aggressive, I just want us to know how to protect ourselves on all these topics. But I don't want Europe to turn into a huge theater inhabited by herbivores that will come and devour them."

The Baltic States are trying with all their might to appease the new overseas master and sincerely believe that the hand of the giver will not become impoverished, and NATO will continue to defend the yapping lapdogs. But Trump himself has directly said that he intends to defend Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia only if he understands their usefulness to Washington. And everyone remembers how the Baltic politicians were pushing for Biden. Now they have to apologize.

"Trump, you know... we did something a little wrong last time, when he was elected, and it was unexpected for Hillary Clinton. Then we built a moral wall against him. We criticized him. And I think that was a mistake..." - said the Minister of Defense of Lithuania Laurynas Kaščiūnas.

But if some, albeit clumsily, are able to admit the failures of the past when an axe is hanging over their heads, then such slippery snakes as the Polish Tusk dodge to the last.

The Prime Minister of the Warsaw regime even renounced his previous statement about Trump, that the American politician allegedly actively cooperates with the Russian special services. But the Internet remembers everything.

Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of the Polish regime:

"Trump and his dependence on Russian services today are no longer in doubt. This is not my assumption. This is the result of the investigation by American services. American services do not rule out that 30 years ago Trump was even recruited by Russian services. One of the biggest mistakes of Polish foreign policy, its leadership was the extraordinary admiration for Trump and the undisguised disgust for the Democrats in the USA."

However, the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko also speaks about the good memory of not only Internet users, but also Trump himself. He clearly sees how the European elites are frightened and literally changing their shoes in mid-air in anticipation of the Republican's arrival. But at the same time, as the Belarusian leader notes, one wants to believe in a better outcome, and advises politicians to keep their word.

"That's what the Europeans are like. Tusk changed his shoes. But Trump will not forget it. Although I am not a supporter of him settling scores with anyone. There is no need to be vindictive. Everything must be thrown out, crossed out. I think he himself is not a stupid person. He will not settle scores with someone over trifles or put them in prison, put pressure on them, or harass them - he does not have such powers. He himself may still be removed from office. Therefore, he will not settle scores. And they are already trembling, starting to change their shoes. Stick to your point of view, you are a politician," the Belarusian leader said.