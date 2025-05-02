The so-called "peacekeeping mission" of the United States in the Ukrainian conflict has been officially relegated to history. After Washington secured a deal over Ukraine's mineral resources — undeniably a "historic" (in the sense of "historic plunder") act — the Americans suddenly remembered that they are "not involved." They will no longer serve as mediators in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Vice President J.D. Vance, Kiev and Moscow are aware of the conditions necessary for a peaceful settlement, and whether agreement is reached depends solely on them. One wonders how they are supposed to negotiate? Accompanied by HIMARS missiles? But Washington no longer cares.