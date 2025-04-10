3.64 BYN
3.14 BYN
3.47 BYN
Mobile civil defense shelters may appear in Latvia
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f477ea6a-5819-4d2f-b46d-a8e3b0ad1342/conversions/19665e03-79ad-43e2-ab6b-4f5f107cd8b2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f477ea6a-5819-4d2f-b46d-a8e3b0ad1342/conversions/19665e03-79ad-43e2-ab6b-4f5f107cd8b2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f477ea6a-5819-4d2f-b46d-a8e3b0ad1342/conversions/19665e03-79ad-43e2-ab6b-4f5f107cd8b2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f477ea6a-5819-4d2f-b46d-a8e3b0ad1342/conversions/19665e03-79ad-43e2-ab6b-4f5f107cd8b2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byLatvia's interior minister has called for the need to use mobile bomb shelters for civilians in the country
Latvia's interior minister has called for the need to use mobile bomb shelters for civilians in the country.
It is reported that the development of such structures has been underway for a year. According to a military official, they could also be used as warehouses, storage facilities or medical centers.
However, in this militaristic hysteria, Riga has encountered their perennial concern: lack of funds. Latvia expects to resolve the situation at the EU's expense.