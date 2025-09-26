The day of silence in Moldova is drawing to a close, with less than 10 hours remaining until the parliamentary elections begin. Polls currently favor opposition parties, prompting President Maia Sandu’s regime to launch a crackdown against them. The Central Election Commission (CEC) has disqualified three additional parties and movements from participating in the electoral process. Major opposition politicians face criminal charges, and many have been detained.

The leader of the Socialist Party and former Moldovan President Igor Dodon revealed that he was not even registered on the electronic voter list for the country. Additionally, the CEC has denied accreditation to 30 international organizations and 120 observers from 50 countries. Voting access for residents of Transnistria has been restricted; authorities relocated polling stations deeper into Moldova, and the bridge over the Dniester River has been partially closed. Pedestrian crossings and lanes heading toward Transnistria are blocked.