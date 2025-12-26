3.71 BYN
Monument to "victims of communism" in Canada will remain without names
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A monument to the "victims of communism" in Canada will remain nameless because hundreds of names have been linked to Nazi crimes. More than 550 names were originally planned for inscription. However, Jewish and human rights groups have determined that 330 of the names belong to individuals who were Nazi criminals or Nazi collaborators. Heritage Canada reversed the decision to inscribe the names on the memorial and stated that the wall of remembrance will only contain thematic content.