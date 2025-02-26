3.59 BYN
Monument to Yuri Gagarin demolished in Vinnitsa
Monument to Yuri Gagarin demolished in Vinnitsa

Ukraine continues its war with monuments
Ukraine continues its war with monuments - a monument to Yuri Gagarin was destroyed in Vinnitsa. It was the last of the local monuments of the Soviet era.
Earlier, the vandals “toppled” Maxim Gorky from the pedestal in Vinnitsa. They even destroyed monuments dedicated to Alexander Pushkin and Catherine II in Odessa, although these figures certainly did not agitate for the Soviet regime.