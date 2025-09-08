3.69 BYN
More and Yet More NATO Exercises to be Held near Belarusian Borders
The Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad-2025 have stirred up NATO's eastern flank. In the coming days, European states are preparing to conduct a series of drills.
On September 12, the Tarassis25 maneuvers will start, in which 10 countries of the alliance will take part. Troop movements have already begun in Poland: Iron Defender-25 is taking place there, in which 30 thousand soldiers are involved. At the same time, Lithuania is launching the Thunder Strike military exercises, during which the coordination of territorial defense troops will be practiced.
The marathon of NATO army exercises promises to be endless: about a thousand units of German equipment have already been delivered to Lithuania, which will be used during maneuvers on the territory of this country.