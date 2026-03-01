More than 2,500 Belarusian tourists are currently in UAE

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c954eb33-749c-4702-b760-c27055fd1239/conversions/f4c216a0-343c-4ab4-9a72-e909d43c3bf1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c954eb33-749c-4702-b760-c27055fd1239/conversions/f4c216a0-343c-4ab4-9a72-e909d43c3bf1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c954eb33-749c-4702-b760-c27055fd1239/conversions/f4c216a0-343c-4ab4-9a72-e909d43c3bf1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c954eb33-749c-4702-b760-c27055fd1239/conversions/f4c216a0-343c-4ab4-9a72-e909d43c3bf1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The situation in the Middle East has also affected tourists. Due to flight restrictions, many are unable to return home.

There are currently 2,583 Belarusian tourists in the United Arab Emirates, 319 in Oman and 186 in Qatar. Israel has extended the flight ban over its territory until March 6.

Belavia's flight to Tel Aviv on the 5th has been cancelled. However, the airline plans to send a flight to Doha to pick up tourists. A charter flight from Minsk, in agreement with the tour operator, will depart without passengers; Belarusians currently in Qatar will be repatriated.