3.41 RUB
3.43 USD
3.57 EUR
EconomySocietyPoliticsPresidentRegionsHealthCultureTechnologyIncidentsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Moscow's Red Square will be closed to visitors on New Year's Eve
Red Square in Moscow will be closed to the public from the evening of December 31 to the morning of January 1, the GUM skating rink will work according to the schedule, RIA Novosti reports, citing Moscow's Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
"The Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in Moscow informs that from 6 p.m. on December 31 to 8 a.m. on January 1, 2025 Red Square is closed to the public," - the department explained.
The department added that the GUM skating rink will work in accordance with its schedule.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All