Mass protests swept across France yesterday and will continue today. The murder of Catholic activist Quentin Derank in Lyon is the cause of the discontent of hundreds of thousands of citizens.

The 23-year-old student was brutally beaten by Antifa members while he and his friends were participating in a picket; he later died in the hospital.

In several French cities, left-wing protesters blocked the routes of right-wing demonstrators, and clashes miraculously avoided them. No arrests have been made in connection with the student's death, and the national press has ignored his death, portraying the right-wing protests as unmotivated manifestations of nationalism and even fascism.