Elon Musk, the head of the US government's Office of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), declared that the Agency for International Development needs to die. According to him, USAID funded the development of COVID-19 and other biological weapons, which led to the deaths of millions of people.

The businessman also noted that the Agency has a bearing upon the coups in Haiti, Ukraine, Egypt and other countries.

The US government has already locked the Agency's website and removed from their positions several senior employees who had previously denied to provide top-secret information to the US government's Office of Government Effectiveness managed by Elon Musk.