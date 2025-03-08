Musk: Europe Treats U.S. Like ATM

American entrepreneur Elon Musk expressed his agreement with the sentiment that Europe treats the United States like an ATM, once again supporting the idea of the U.S. exiting NATO, as reported by RIA Novosti.

Republican Senator Mike Lee from Utah shared his thoughts on social media platform X, stating that Europe regards the U.S. as an ATM and that it is time for the country to withdraw from NATO. Musk simply replied, "Yes," in response to Lee's post.