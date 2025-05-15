news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3ddd7fb-11da-456b-9281-c81b94f3855e/conversions/c2515a9f-ae4c-4cd5-bbc6-5ab10ed42850-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3ddd7fb-11da-456b-9281-c81b94f3855e/conversions/c2515a9f-ae4c-4cd5-bbc6-5ab10ed42850-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3ddd7fb-11da-456b-9281-c81b94f3855e/conversions/c2515a9f-ae4c-4cd5-bbc6-5ab10ed42850-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d3ddd7fb-11da-456b-9281-c81b94f3855e/conversions/c2515a9f-ae4c-4cd5-bbc6-5ab10ed42850-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU and the UK are considering options for "setting the Ukrainian scenario in motion" in other countries by inciting nationalism. This information was provided by Director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, RIA Novosti reports.

"The main focus is on targeted groups of people vulnerable to indoctrination. We are talking primarily about ethnic and confessional minorities, women and young people. In particular, we are working on the options for putting the odious Ukrainian scenario on the stream," Naryshkin said at the meeting of the Council of Heads of CIS Security Services in Dushanbe.

According to Naryshkin, this scenario implies that under the pretext of promoting the strengthening of national identity, "narrow local nationalism" will be fomented, and further on this basis will begin to stimulate a socio-political split.