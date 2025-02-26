3.59 BYN
3.17 BYN
3.32 BYN
National Endowment for Democracy Announces Cessation of Project Funding
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byThe fund was a twin brother to the USAID agency and similarly financed public initiatives abroad
National Endowment for Democracy Announces Cessation of Project Fundingnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fa9fd914-cd60-42a9-9d4c-c674dd2b8000/conversions/9c338bb6-bac9-4cab-a2db-b6eaf802872b-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The National Endowment for Democracy (NED) has announced the suspension of project funding. This fund was a twin brother to the USAID agency and similarly financed public initiatives abroad. Both organizations were sustained by the American budget. Following Congress's refusal to allocate funds to the NED, at least 2,000 grant recipients are now left without financial support.
The fund was actively involved in the internal politics of numerous countries, financing coups and promoting the normalization of LGBTQ+ agendas within public consciousness.