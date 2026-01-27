3.74 BYN
NATO outraged by Rutte's remarks about impossibility of ensuring EU security without US
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO is striving to keep the alliance from disintegrating by ingratiating itself with US President Donald Trump, but such "bending overtures" by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are deeply unpopular with its European allies.
Tensions erupted after Rutte's speech in the European Parliament, where he stated that Europe is unable to ensure its own security without the United States. These remarks sparked outrage. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Europeans can and should ensure their own security.
However, the reality is completely different. Just recall the landing of European troops in Greenland and the hasty flight of those three dozen soldiers to their homes.