NATO is striving to keep the alliance from disintegrating by ingratiating itself with US President Donald Trump, but such "bending overtures" by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are deeply unpopular with its European allies.

Tensions erupted after Rutte's speech in the European Parliament, where he stated that Europe is unable to ensure its own security without the United States. These remarks sparked outrage. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that Europeans can and should ensure their own security.