NATO's increasing activity in the Baltic States is not going unnoticed by Moscow. Russia has recorded NATO military personnel practicing blocking the Kaliningrad region, as well as the transfer of weapons to the region. This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

The diplomat notes that under these circumstances, it is difficult to talk about the potential for dialogue aimed at de-escalation. However, Moscow will use all available international legal and other methods to protect its national security and interests.