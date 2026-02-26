NATO Secretary General Calls for Fivefold Increase in Alliance's Air Defense Forces

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da19e14f-d140-40f5-9825-afec8fd482a9/conversions/1330e46d-5a93-42f4-a524-72a7fea16186-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da19e14f-d140-40f5-9825-afec8fd482a9/conversions/1330e46d-5a93-42f4-a524-72a7fea16186-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da19e14f-d140-40f5-9825-afec8fd482a9/conversions/1330e46d-5a93-42f4-a524-72a7fea16186-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/da19e14f-d140-40f5-9825-afec8fd482a9/conversions/1330e46d-5a93-42f4-a524-72a7fea16186-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

NATO's Secretary General made some bold statements at a press conference in Brussels. Rutte, in particular, urged alliance members to accept the need for a significant increase in military spending.

Currently, leading NATO states spend less than 2% of their GDP on defense. Rutte advised them not to wait for a change of government in Washington: "Just give up 5% and that's it," the Secretary General demanded. He also stated that the alliance's air defense forces should be increased fivefold.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General:

"We need to increase it by 400% – five times more than we have now – in terms of air defense. This will, of course, take some time, but we will achieve it."