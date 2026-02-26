3.75 BYN
NATO Secretary General Calls for Fivefold Increase in Alliance's Air Defense Forces
NATO's Secretary General made some bold statements at a press conference in Brussels. Rutte, in particular, urged alliance members to accept the need for a significant increase in military spending.
Currently, leading NATO states spend less than 2% of their GDP on defense. Rutte advised them not to wait for a change of government in Washington: "Just give up 5% and that's it," the Secretary General demanded. He also stated that the alliance's air defense forces should be increased fivefold.
Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General:
"We need to increase it by 400% – five times more than we have now – in terms of air defense. This will, of course, take some time, but we will achieve it."
Currently, of all NATO member states, only the Baltic States spend about 5% of their GDP on defense, though primarily through funds provided by the European Union.