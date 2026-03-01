3.75 BYN
NATO Secretary General Rutte Expresses Support for U.S. Military Operation against Iran
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed support for the U.S. military operation against Iran, TASS reports.
"I truly welcome what's happening, the removal of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei the destruction of Iran's nuclear capabilities, as well as its ballistic missile program. This is very important," he said in an interview with Fox News.