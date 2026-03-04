NATO Secretary General Supports Trump's Strikes on Iran

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab6e8f5-9f8d-49b2-b931-2b6e8df23df2/conversions/8e865259-abec-45bb-9750-266ab027a512-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab6e8f5-9f8d-49b2-b931-2b6e8df23df2/conversions/8e865259-abec-45bb-9750-266ab027a512-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab6e8f5-9f8d-49b2-b931-2b6e8df23df2/conversions/8e865259-abec-45bb-9750-266ab027a512-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dab6e8f5-9f8d-49b2-b931-2b6e8df23df2/conversions/8e865259-abec-45bb-9750-266ab027a512-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The NATO Secretary General supported Trump's strikes on Iran. According to him, Tehran is close to becoming a threat to Europe. Rutte also stated that the alliance would not invoke Article 5 of its collective defense due to the downing of an Iranian missile over Turkish territory the previous day.

Despite the incident, Ankara is calling for a swift resolution to the crisis around Iran through dialogue and diplomacy. Italian Prime Minister Meloni made her position clear. Rome has no intention of entering the conflict, but is committed to assisting in the air defense of the Persian Gulf countries, as are the UK, France, and Germany.

Over a thousand Iranian casualties have been recorded since the conflict began. In yet another exchange of strikes, Israel struck Tehran and Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. Iran launched hypersonic missiles at Ben Gurion Airport and the Israeli Defense Ministry building in Tel Aviv. An American base in Iraq was also bombed.