Nawrocki Vetoes Bill on Payments to Unemployed Ukrainian Refugees

The President of Poland vetoed a bill providing social benefits and free medical care to unemployed citizens of Ukraine. Earlier, the country began a mass check of the legality of such social benefits.

In addition, Nawrocki proposed to tighten the conditions for obtaining Polish citizenship and eloquently emphasized that this bill should include a clear slogan "Stop Banderaism".

Since the beginning of the special military operation, several million refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Poland.