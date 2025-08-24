3.69 BYN
Nawrocki Vetoes Bill on Payments to Unemployed Ukrainian Refugees
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The President of Poland vetoed a bill providing social benefits and free medical care to unemployed citizens of Ukraine. Earlier, the country began a mass check of the legality of such social benefits.
In addition, Nawrocki proposed to tighten the conditions for obtaining Polish citizenship and eloquently emphasized that this bill should include a clear slogan "Stop Banderaism".
Since the beginning of the special military operation, several million refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Poland.