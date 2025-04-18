Speaking about a ceasefire in Ukraine at this stage is unrealistic. The West has not shown any willingness to pressure the Kiev regime regarding compliance with the moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. This was stated by Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, following closed-door consultations at the UN Security Council.

Vasily Nebenzia remarked, "From the very beginning, Russia has strictly adhered to the terms of this agreement, which cannot be said for Ukraine. Although President Zelensky publicly voiced support for a ceasefire, in practice, Ukrainian forces have largely disregarded it, conducting daily attacks on Russian fuel and energy infrastructure. Since the moratorium came into effect on March 18, Ukrainian armed forces have launched over 120 strikes."