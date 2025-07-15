3.74 BYN
Denmark Announces Priorities for Its EU Presidency
Long-term military support for Ukraine will be one of the main areas of work for Denmark during its presidency of the EU Council. Copenhagen has already managed to publish four priorities in the field of EU defense and security.
In addition to guardianship over the Kiev regime, efforts will be aimed at ensuring the combat readiness of European defense by 2030. Denmark particularly emphasizes the problem of increasing Europe's resilience to hybrid threats.