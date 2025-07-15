Abukhovich assesses prospects of Poland's transition to green energy

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea8c5d22-6dfc-4661-9406-72a1edb51845/conversions/605125a3-1fa0-4418-a016-07562869e5aa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea8c5d22-6dfc-4661-9406-72a1edb51845/conversions/605125a3-1fa0-4418-a016-07562869e5aa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea8c5d22-6dfc-4661-9406-72a1edb51845/conversions/605125a3-1fa0-4418-a016-07562869e5aa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ea8c5d22-6dfc-4661-9406-72a1edb51845/conversions/605125a3-1fa0-4418-a016-07562869e5aa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Europe is rapidly mastering the Green Agenda, but not without problems. This was stated by analyst Yulia Abukhovich in the studio of the First Information Channel.

"If there are countries for which wind energy, solar energy really enable to obtain quite large volumes of electricity, then for Poland it is somewhat difficult, because until recently it still tried to establish its traditional, so to speak, energy sources. But they are facing problems with this," the analyst noted.

At the same time, Poland is building the first offshore wind power plant and will also invest in nuclear energy.

According to Abukhovich, the Green Agenda is right, but today it is only an additional resource. And for Poland, the transition to such energy following the rest of Europe is a natural process. However, it is impossible to abruptly abandon traditional sources that feed the entire industry. Today, European countries, on their own initiative, buy energy more expensively than they could.

As a positive example of using green energy and traditional sources the guest in the studio took California. The American state produces more energy from solar batteries than the entire energy sector of the Republic of Belarus, but there are still other energy sources there.