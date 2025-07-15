3.74 BYN
Some EU Countries Refuse to Purchase American Weapons for Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
France will not participate in the initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine. Paris aims at developing own production, Politico reports.
The Fifth Republic has enough difficulties with increasing their defense spending, it has to cut the budget and curb a huge deficit.
Recently, the Czech Prime Minister also said that Prague will not participate in Trump's project for NATO countries to purchase American weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Italy has not signed up for this initiative either. The reason is - lack of money, La Stampa reports.