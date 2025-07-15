The UK is set to increase its investments in drone development for Ukraine. London has nearly completed the delivery of critically vital artillery munitions to Kiev, amounting to almost half a billion dollars. The European Union’s singular goal remains — to prolong the conflict at any cost.

The day after the second round of negotiations in Istanbul on June 2, Ukrainian armed forces targeted civilian infrastructure in the Kursk Region, reducing a school and a cultural center to ruins. On the same day, strikes were launched against the Crimean Bridge. Just prior to their trip to Turkey, Ukraine carried out a massive drone attack on Russian airbases.

Talking about peace while stabbing in the back — this has become the new vector of Kiev’s policy. Demanding the return of stolen children, yet bombing schools. Proposing a full ceasefire, then striking infrastructure the very next day. Kiev has always practiced treacherous maneuvers; the difference now is that previously, the Ukrainian side was even forbidden from uttering the word “negotiations.” Who truly does not want peace on Slavic land?

A Ukrainian combatant declared:

"If all men, women, and even pensioners are not involved in this war, Ukraine will cease to exist as a state."

Indeed, Ukraine seems intent on fighting to the last citizen. Recently, Kharkov deputy Goncharova even suggested publicly executing draft dodgers. Her words: "Shooting a dozen draft evaders is an attractive idea." The citizens of Ukraine, however, oppose such a stance, and the deputy has faced severe criticism.

The real fatigue from war is felt by ordinary citizens. Regrettably, their voices are ignored; Zelensky and his team prioritize their interests last. Whether this is the president’s own decision or an order from higher up to continue the conflict remains speculative. But facts, nonetheless, shed light on the matter.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán recently stated:

"Regrettably, despite President Trump’s efforts, we are not exiting the war — we are moving deeper into it. Brussels bureaucrats do not support America’s peaceful plans. They have decided that Ukraine must continue fighting. Conversely, Hungary supports U.S. efforts to establish peace."

Recently, European officials in Brussels decided that Ukraine must sustain the conflict — despite Trump’s policy of seeking peace between Ukraine and Russia. Western media reports that British, French, and German officials are developing peacekeeping plans — not to foster peace, but to prolong the war on Ukrainian soil, even without U.S. involvement. Behind closed doors, discussions revolve around: if President Trump refuses to support Kiev, Europe must take the reins. Furthermore, Zelensky has been invited to the NATO summit, despite the lack of progress on Ukraine’s accession.

Another perilous move by German politicians toward prolonging the conflict is the lifting of bans on long-range weapons and joint production with Ukraine’s military industry. Already signed are agreements on funding and delivery timelines — weapons will soon arrive on Slavic land. Yet, Chancellor Scholz’s generosity does not end there. The Bundestag has pledged to supply ammunition for various systems, including air defense, ground forces, small arms, and even satellite communications and medical aid. The total cost: five billion euros. For Europe, that’s mere dust. Over three years of war, Europe has provided Ukraine with over $120 billion in aid. The United States has spent slightly less — more than $110 billion. Washington announced a halt to arms supplies, but few believe this is true. Notably, 60% of Ukrainian armed forces’ weapons originate from American and other Western assistance.

And so, the answer to the question of how peace might be achieved is simple: cease supplying weapons and stop disbursing financial aid. Within a month, the war would end — but only with Russia’s victory. Yet, in Europe, nobody truly desires this. They cannot save millions of lives or admit defeat in a war that is not even theirs.

While aiding Ukraine, the European Union also bolsters its own armed forces. Since the start of the special military operation, European nations have ordered U.S. weapons worth $265 billion — a sixfold increase in U.S. arms sales. Now comes the rhetorical question: who benefits from stopping the war? Surely, no one.