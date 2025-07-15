Belarus and Thailand Sign Agreement on Joint Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation

On July 16, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov paid a visit to Thailand. The agenda in Bangkok was packed — notably, the signing of an agreement establishing a joint Belarus-Thailand Committee for Trade and Economic Cooperation. The primary goal is to identify promising niches for expanding trade volumes, which, as of now, do not fully align with our potential and interests.

Maxim Ryzhenkov stated:

"This is an intriguing and vital instrument for fostering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations—not only trade and economic ties but also cultural, humanitarian, and political connections. In essence, this committee aims to accelerate the development of bilateral relations across all fronts."

He further added:

"Today, we discussed not only the work of the committee but also the creation of mechanisms at the level of business contacts, cooperation between trade and industry chambers, and the organization of delegation visits."