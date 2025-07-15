IOC Unveils 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Medals

Now all the athletes know what they will be competing for - the International Olympic Committee (IOC) presented the medals for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, which will be held in Italy.

The awards ceremony took place in Venice.

Recently, the organizers of the summer and winter games have been taking great care of the environment. The competitions in Italy will be no exception, so the medals will be made of recycled metals. They will be smelted in induction furnaces that will operate exclusively on renewable energy sources.