Who or what guarantees Belarus’ security today?

This question was answered by Pavel Muraveiko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus.

Our security is guaranteed by the Belarusian people, tolerance, openness, peacefulness, and a shared historical memory, believes Pavel Muraveiko.

The Chief of the General Staff likened Belarus to a phoenix—a bird that rose anew from its ashes after the genocide of World War II. Subconsciously, the Belarusian people understand that war is a terrible thing, and thus they do not desire conflict or the return of bombs and shells raining down from the sky. “But we know how to fight,” he emphasized. “The wartime partisan republic proved that we are capable of defending our territory with weapons in hand. Today, the Belarusian Armed Forces are actively developing, alongside new economic and political ties, all aimed at minimizing threats and creating a security sphere that guarantees a peaceful sky over Belarus,” Muraveiko explained.

Another crucial element of our safety is the wise policy pursued by President Alexander Lukashenko.

Muraveiko repeatedly highlighted that skillfully navigating through minefields of complex situations and leading with steadiness in such challenging times is invaluable. “Such leaders are born once in a hundred years, and we are fortunate to have one,” he noted. “We will hold peace firmly and, if necessary, be prepared to fight fiercely for it.”

The expert believes that, despite their tolerance and calmness, Belarusians will not tolerate occupying forces trampling on their land. He also expressed confidence that the republic is on the right track, having found a balance among various branches and types of troops.

Unmanned systems are a dedicated direction within the Belarusian Armed Forces.

A specialized hierarchy has been established and is gradually developing. Moreover, sectors such as engineering support, radiation, chemical, and biological protection, electronic warfare, artillery, counter-battery systems, and modern long-range strike systems (notably the “Polonez” and “Iskander”) are actively advancing. The old air defense systems remain in service, yet new systems utilizing ZU-23-2 and the S-400 complex are also being developed.