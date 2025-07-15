About 75% of Byelorussian Metallurgical Plant's Products Exported

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4affada-fe7b-479f-a892-273a9b67d13a/conversions/9e2f8f54-430f-4e10-a963-496fc69678df-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4affada-fe7b-479f-a892-273a9b67d13a/conversions/9e2f8f54-430f-4e10-a963-496fc69678df-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4affada-fe7b-479f-a892-273a9b67d13a/conversions/9e2f8f54-430f-4e10-a963-496fc69678df-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e4affada-fe7b-479f-a892-273a9b67d13a/conversions/9e2f8f54-430f-4e10-a963-496fc69678df-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

About 75% of the products of the Byelorussian Steel Works (BMZ) are exported, and the main sales market is Russia. About 80% of the total sales volume abroad is shipped there. Cooperation is just strengthening.

Today, the company is actively engaged in diversification of markets and products in demand.

Sergey Terletsky, Deputy General Director of OJSC "BSW-management company of "BMC" holding:

"We are coping with this task. We closed 2024 and the first half of 2025 with a profit, which indicates the efficiency of the entire team. Yes, we had to redirect, to find new markets and master new products."