American intelligence knew about plans to bomb the Nord Stream pipeline several months before the explosions. An investigation by the German publication Der Spiegel has revealed new details of the high-profile case.

The idea for the sabotage arose in Kiev in the spring of 2022, and the operation was approved by the then-Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Zaluzhny. The Ukrainian side held meetings with CIA representatives. Initially, the Americans supported the sabotage, but later they began to backtrack. However, contacts with the Ukrainians on this matter continued.