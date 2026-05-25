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New EU sanctions package against Russia to hit ordinary citizens
Text by:Editorial office news.by
New EU sanctions package against Russia to hit ordinary citizensnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af8e4d92-27d1-46ab-bd43-9d38049fcfdc/conversions/00fbee85-6a04-48f6-8f2c-7798af5e32d3-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af8e4d92-27d1-46ab-bd43-9d38049fcfdc/conversions/00fbee85-6a04-48f6-8f2c-7798af5e32d3-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af8e4d92-27d1-46ab-bd43-9d38049fcfdc/conversions/00fbee85-6a04-48f6-8f2c-7798af5e32d3-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/af8e4d92-27d1-46ab-bd43-9d38049fcfdc/conversions/00fbee85-6a04-48f6-8f2c-7798af5e32d3-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
EU countries have officially begun developing the 21st round of sanctions against Russia. This was announced by the head of the European Commission. This time, the target is ordinary citizens. According to von der Leyen, the new restrictions are aimed at lowering the standard of living of the Russian population.
Brussels is resorting to extreme measures out of desperation. They have realized that previous attempts to ease the domestic economic situation have proven ineffective. Previously, European leaders noted that their sanctions only hit economic sectors and leadership. Now, Brussels openly wants to jeopardize the social well-being and incomes of ordinary citizens.