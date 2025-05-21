3.71 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.41 BYN
New round of talks between Russia and Ukraine could take place at Vatican in mid-June
New round of talks between Russia and Ukraine could take place at Vatican in mid-Junenews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d747a4c-01af-432f-b982-9a5ab3a0118b/conversions/93e1e418-28d8-4949-bddc-9d818f2bed61-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d747a4c-01af-432f-b982-9a5ab3a0118b/conversions/93e1e418-28d8-4949-bddc-9d818f2bed61-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d747a4c-01af-432f-b982-9a5ab3a0118b/conversions/93e1e418-28d8-4949-bddc-9d818f2bed61-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2d747a4c-01af-432f-b982-9a5ab3a0118b/conversions/93e1e418-28d8-4949-bddc-9d818f2bed61-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
According to the Wall Street Journal, a new round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine may take place in the Vatican in mid-June.
The publication reports that an American delegation is expected to participate, including Secretary of State Rubio and President Biden’s special envoy Kellogg. The Vatican has offered to host the negotiations, proposing Pope Leo XIV as the mediator. Former President Donald Trump has also expressed support for the pontiff’s initiative.
Direct talks between Russia and Ukraine resumed on May 16 in Istanbul.