New round of US-Iran nuclear talks will begin in Geneva on February 17

The second round of US-Iran talks on Tehran's nuclear program is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 17. Oman is acting as a mediator.

The American side will be led by US Special Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff, and Iran will be represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

On the eve of the talks, he discussed Tehran's nuclear program with the head of the IAEA. According to the Iranian side, Washington has developed a more realistic position on the issue.

Iran's leadership is prepared to compromise to reach a nuclear agreement with the US if the Americans are willing to discuss lifting sanctions.