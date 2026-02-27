No more red lines: Iran fires missiles at American bases in response to attack on capital

Israel and the United States launched a massive missile strike against Iran. At least 30 explosions were reported in the capital, Tehran, as well as in major cities.

There are no more red lines for Iran, a senior Iranian official told Al Jazeera. Iran is currently launching retaliatory strikes against a number of US military installations in the Middle East.

Explosions have been heard at the US Fifth Fleet Maintenance Center in Bahrain. There are reports of missile strikes on American installations in the United Arab Emirates, particularly in Abu Dhabi. Explosions have also been heard at a US base in Jordan. According to recent reports, Iran launched missiles at a US Navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. It remains unclear how successfully US air defenses are coping with the missile salvos. Israel has announced the call-up of 70,000 reservists.